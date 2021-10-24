Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/24/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Another week, another state championship passes us by!

This time it was softball as the fall season continues to roll on. Teams competed for Class 3A, 4A and 5A state title at Aurora Sports Park, which saw repeat champions, perfect seasons and more!

We also show highlights from football, soccer and tennis.

Included in the Sunday morning (October 24( morning Prep Rally:

3A state softball: Lutheran vs. University

4A state softball: Holy Family vs. D'Evelyn

5A state softball: Legend vs. Columbine

Mullen vs. Arapahoe boys soccer

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest football

Dakota Ridge vs. Golden football

Athlete of the Week: Kent Denver's Nathan Gold

