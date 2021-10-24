Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/24/21)

DENVER — Another week, another state championship passes us by!
This time it was softball as the fall season continues to roll on. Teams competed for Class 3A, 4A and 5A state title at Aurora Sports Park, which saw repeat champions, perfect seasons and more!
We also show highlights from football, soccer and tennis.
Included in the Sunday morning (October 24( morning Prep Rally:
- 3A state softball: Lutheran vs. University
- 4A state softball: Holy Family vs. D'Evelyn
- 5A state softball: Legend vs. Columbine
- Mullen vs. Arapahoe boys soccer
- Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest football
- Dakota Ridge vs. Golden football
- Athlete of the Week: Kent Denver's Nathan Gold
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.