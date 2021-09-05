Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/5/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — We're solving puzzles on the Sunday morning Prep Rally...well, sort of.

Most people are challenged by the Rubik's Cube. Then, there's William McDavid. The three-sport athlete at Cherry Creek creates remarkable mosaics using hundreds of Rubik's Cubes.

Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange showcases McDavid's incredible talents for our Sunday feature. We also have highlights from the top Class 5A volleyball match in the state, double-overtime soccer highlights that include an impressive game-winning goal and we swing by Chaparral to name our first Athlete of the Week!

Included in the Sunday (September 5) morning Prep Rally:

Feature: Cherry Creek's William McDavid creates art mosaics with Rubik's Cubes

Grandview vs. Chaparral girls volleyball

ThunderRidge vs. Bear Creek boys soccer

Prep Rally Honor Roll winner

Brayden Munroe of Chaparral football named 9Preps Athlete of the Week after dominant performance vs. Eaglecrest

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

