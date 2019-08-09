DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally was a smorgasbord of fall sports: football, field hockey, volleyball and boys' soccer.

This Sunday's games included:

No. 9 Pomona vs. Bear Creek (5A) football

Castle View vs. Arapahoe (5A) football

ThunderRidge vs. Lakewood (5A) football

No. 7 Centaurus vs. No. 4 Broomfield boys' soccer (4A & 5A)

Liberty vs. No. 4 Colorado Academy field hockey

No. 1 Lewis Palmer vs. No. 9 Grandview volleyball (4A & 5A)

Watch the video posted above to see highlights from these games.