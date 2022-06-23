The Swaggiest 9NEWS Swag Chain Moments of the Year

Celebrating a year full of swag!

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Swag Chain is for the best of the best.

For the entire school year, we celebrated and surprised kids with our Colorado high school athlete of the week award, the 9NEWS Swag Chain.

Scotty Gange reflects on some of the most fun moments from this 2021-22 school year.

Here is a list of the winners of the 9NEWS Swag Chain in its first year:

1. Brayden Munroe, Chaparral football

2. Isabel Bennett, Grandview volleyball

3. Dante Capolungo, Dakota Ridge football

4. Jazlyn Arvizo, Lakewood softball

5. Devyn Lauer-Duarte, Platte Valley football

6. Zach Nickell, Legacy soccer

7. Brentyn Paiz, Windsor Charter Academy golf

8. Nathan Gold, Kent Denver tennis

9. Ava Kuszak, Holy Family softball

10. Riley Stewart, Cherry Creek cross country

11. Gigi Martyna, Green Mountain gymnastics

12. Moises Inda, Northfield soccer

13. Dom D'Ottavio, Erie football

14. George Fitzpatrick, Cherry Creek football

15. Jack Debell, Legacy basketball

16. Owen Foster, Fairview basketball

17. Mary Codevilla, Niwot swimming

18. Tristan Christofferson, Regis Jesuit volleyball

19. Daniel Cardenas, Pomona wrestling

20. Gianna Kirking, Ralston Valley Track & Field

21. Eric Hagner, Rock Canyon baseball

22. Brian Luna, Alameda baseball

23. Agur Dwol, Mullen Track & Field

24. Evan Johnson, Charlie Dick, Luke Trinrud, and David Maldonado, Grandview Track & Field

25. Blake Barnett, Erie Track & Field

26. Izzy Newton, Kent Denver soccer

27. Camden Ross, Broomfield baseball

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.