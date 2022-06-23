The Swaggiest 9NEWS Swag Chain Moments of the Year

DENVER — The Swag Chain is for the best of the best.
For the entire school year, we celebrated and surprised kids with our Colorado high school athlete of the week award, the 9NEWS Swag Chain.
Scotty Gange reflects on some of the most fun moments from this 2021-22 school year.
Here is a list of the winners of the 9NEWS Swag Chain in its first year:
1. Brayden Munroe, Chaparral football
2. Isabel Bennett, Grandview volleyball
3. Dante Capolungo, Dakota Ridge football
4. Jazlyn Arvizo, Lakewood softball
5. Devyn Lauer-Duarte, Platte Valley football
6. Zach Nickell, Legacy soccer
7. Brentyn Paiz, Windsor Charter Academy golf
8. Nathan Gold, Kent Denver tennis
9. Ava Kuszak, Holy Family softball
10. Riley Stewart, Cherry Creek cross country
11. Gigi Martyna, Green Mountain gymnastics
12. Moises Inda, Northfield soccer
13. Dom D'Ottavio, Erie football
14. George Fitzpatrick, Cherry Creek football
15. Jack Debell, Legacy basketball
16. Owen Foster, Fairview basketball
17. Mary Codevilla, Niwot swimming
18. Tristan Christofferson, Regis Jesuit volleyball
19. Daniel Cardenas, Pomona wrestling
20. Gianna Kirking, Ralston Valley Track & Field
21. Eric Hagner, Rock Canyon baseball
22. Brian Luna, Alameda baseball
23. Agur Dwol, Mullen Track & Field
24. Evan Johnson, Charlie Dick, Luke Trinrud, and David Maldonado, Grandview Track & Field
25. Blake Barnett, Erie Track & Field
26. Izzy Newton, Kent Denver soccer
27. Camden Ross, Broomfield baseball
If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange
