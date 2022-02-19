'The Agony of the Corner' at the Colorado state wrestling championships

The most painful spot on the mats!

DENVER — DENVER — 1,056 hopeful wrestlers entered Ball Arena at the beginning of the tournament with dreams of winning state, but it's the coaches on the corners of the mats who show their true emotions.

Scotty Gange and Brian Olson of 9NEWS Sports pieced together some of the greatest reactions from Colorado wrestling coaches on day one of the state wrestling championships at Ball Arena in Denver.

The 9NEWS team will be at the state championship matches all day tomorrow (Saturday) if you have a story of a wrestler you think could be shared email our team at sports@9news.com

> Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Saturday and Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.