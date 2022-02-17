The Colorado HS state wrestling tournament is back in Denver!

Watch the very best moments from day one!

DENVER — DENVER -- The most action-packed tournament in Colorado is back under the bright lights!

For the first time since 2020, the Colorado high school state wrestling championship tournament will be held in Denver at Ball Arena (previously Pepsi Center).

After last year's championships were held at the Southwest Motors Event Center, the tournament is back with large crowds in a giant arena.

For the first time ever, the girls tournament is being held in Denver.

"Oh my gosh, it was so so amazing," said Katie Macfarland, a sophomore at Mountain Vista describing the feeling of stepping onto the mats in the large arena.

The prelims are through, with all eyes on Pomona senior Daniel Cardenas, who is hoping to be the first four-time state champion in school history.

"I didn't really think about it until it started to get closer [to the state tournament]...but there's a possibility of it happening," he said.

Friday will be the semifinals and the championships are set for Saturday night and 9NEWS will be there to share all the fun.

Click on the video below to see extended highlights and coverage from day one of the Colorado state wrestling championships (2/17/21)

