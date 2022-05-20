The Grandview 4x100 relay team wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Evan Johnson, Charlie Dick, David Maldonado and Luke Trinrud win the highest Prep Rally honor as the 9NEWS Colorado high school athletes of the week

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The swag chain is for stars. And the Grandview relay team are absolutely that. The team of Evan Johnson, Charlie Dick, David Maldonado and Luke Trinrud just set an all-time state record in the 4x100 meter race. Breaking a record that had been held since 2007.

"They're literally like my brothers, just brothers from another mother," Maldonado said.

Scotty Gange surprised the fastest kids in Colorado history with the 9NEWS Swag Chain on day one of the 2022 state track championships where they showcased with the golden 9 chain how 'money' their handoffs are.

