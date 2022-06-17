Top 9 plays of the Colorado high school spring season

Check out the top plays the 9Preps team caught over the spring sports season, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It is time for the very best of the best of the spring high school sports season! Watch as Scotty Gange shares the 9NEWS Top 9 plays in celebrating the incredible accomplishments the local high school stars produced all season long.

The Candidates are:

9. Moffat County's Ryan Peck launches a walk-off home run.

8. Eric Hagner of Rock Canyon smashes two grand slams in one inning.

7. Colorado Academy wins 7th straight girls lacrosse state championship.

6. Coal Ridge's Peyton Garrison wins the 100, 200 and 400 at the 3A track state championships.

5. Katelyn Lehigh of Loveland claims back-to-back 5A golf state titles.

4. Arapahoe's Finn Hauhuth scores four goals in the 5A boys lacrosse championship game.

3. Broomfield's Camden Ross and Gavin Speirs power the Eagles to 5A baseball championship.

2. Lily Chitambar of Boulder defends her 5A girls tennis crown with back-to-back state titles.

1. Grandview's Naomi Clark nets a second-half hat trick in 5A girls soccer championship game.

>>CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!

