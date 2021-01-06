Thomas Jefferson and Denver South girls soccer play 2OT, tie 0-0

Neither the Spartans or Ravens could find the back of the net on Tuesday afternoon.

DENVER — It's hard to score in soccer.

Really hard.

Neither the Thomas Jefferson or Denver South girls soccer teams could find the back of the net on Tuesday afternoon, even with playing double overtime. The game ended in a 0-0 tie after multiple crossbars were hit throughout the contest.

The Spartans are now 3-2-1 on the season while the Ravens now sit at 5-0-2, still without a loss yet this year.

Up next for Thomas Jefferson is a home game on Thursday against Regis Groff while South will look for their sixth win against Denver North on the same day.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

