Thompson Valley sweeps Cheyenne Mountain to win 4A volleyball championship

The Eagles won their first volleyball state title in program history on Saturday night.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A clean sweep.

The Thompson Valley volleyball team was the only bunch to sweep a state title match on Saturday night at Broadmoor World Arena, taking down Cheyenne Mountain in three sets to claim the 4A crown.

The state championship was the first in program history and came in dominant fashion. The Eagles won the three sets by scores of 26-24, 25-21 and 25-21.

"It's insane. I woke up this morning wanting to win and we did," Thompson Valley senior Avery Gibbs told 9NEWS after the match. "We fought so hard to be here. It's unreal."

