Thornton boys volleyball completes comeback to rally past Westminster

After dropping the first two sets, the Trojans won the next three on Tuesday night for their seventh win in a row.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Down, but not out.

The Thornton boys volleyball team appeared on the verge of being upset by Westminster on Tuesday night. After dropping the first two sets to the Wolves, the Trojans rallied to complete a five-set comeback (21-25, 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 16-14) that went the full distance.

It was the seventh win in a row for Thornton, which cracked the top-10 in this week's CHSAA rankings at No. 10. The Trojans improve to 9-1 overall on the season with the victory, and will next play Poudre on Thursday night.

Westminster falls to 7-6 overall. The Wolves will look to get back on track when they host Stargate School on Thursday night.

