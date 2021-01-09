ThunderRidge boys soccer scores gorgeous 2OT goal to beat Bear Creek

The Grizzlies and Bears went back and forth on Wednesday night, but it was ThunderRidge seniors Jaden Jimenez and Alex Christiansen combining for the OT winner.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Sometimes, the wait is worth it.

After more than 90 minutes of soccer on Wednesday night at Shea Stadium, the ThunderRidge and Bear Creek boys soccer teams had decided nothing.

Tied at one goal apiece entering 2OT, Grizzlies seniors Jaden Jimenez and Alex Christiansen changed that and called game.

Jimenez showed off his fancy footwork, juking several defenders in the corner of the field before getting off a centering pass to Christiansen.

He didn't miss.

The midfielder sniped a goal into the upper left hand corner and the game was over, with ThunderRidge prevailing 2-1.

The contest was scoreless at halftime before the pace picked up considerably in the second half. Bear Creek's Anthony Montoya opened the scoring with a long goal off a turnover to put the Bears up 1-0. Ryan Vogler from ThunderRidge answered with a header minutes later to tie it up.

That's where it stood until 2OT, when Jimenez and Christiansen played heroes, giving the Grizzlies a well-earned victory.

