Thunderridge high school students win national cornhole championship

The sophomores and juniors are the best HS bags players in the USA

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — They secured the bag, with bags.

Jaxson Remmick (15), Gavin Hamann (15), Jake Thayer (16) and Cooper Bingham (17) are the country's greatest high school cornhole players.

Cornhole, also knows as 'bags', is that game you've definitely seen at a tailgate or BBQ. Each player has four bean bags and throws them onto a board with a hole in it. If you land on the board it's one point, in the hole is three.

"It's a hobby shared between every age group and every size and we get to make friends with all those people," Bingham, the high school junior noted.

The four athletes from Thunderridge are comically good. When asked "how good are you?" They just giggled.

The grizzlies were the western-most team at the national championships. Most of the teams at the event had been playing consistently and competitively for two or more years. The Thunderridge high boys have been at it for a little over nine months.

"We were the underdogs, nobody knew us and nobody expected us to do anything," Thayer said. "Yea, then we go out and you know, win." Remmick acknowledged as the team laughed.

The boys won $8,200 for their school and mentioned how they have plans to start a cornhole club.

The national stars are most frequently in action in the South Side Baggers league in Highlands Ranch.

