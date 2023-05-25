Thunderridge wins 5a girls soccer title in thrilling win over Rock Canyon

The 1-0 victory came down to the final seconds

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Congratulations to the THunderridge Grizzlies on winning the 5A girls soccer Colorado state championship. THeir 1-0 victory over Rock Canyon proved to be an absolute thriller. Watch the extended highlights and interviews filmed by Scotty Gange above!

Remarkably, Rock Canyon entered the 5A playoffs as the #17 seed while Thunderridge came in as the #10 seed. Congrats to both teams on incredible playoff runs!

