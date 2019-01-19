COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the ice, timing is everything. From the footwork to the facial expressions, every detail in ice dancing must be in sync.

"I have a lot of marks on my skates that are black from us hitting feet," Manitou Springs High School freshman Romy Malcolm said of skating partner, Davis Ortonward. "If you don't know where your feet are, you're going to trip each other."

Maybe it was that way when the duo first partnered up. But over the past year, this ice dancing duo has become seamless.

"We've grown and we've actually become one person with skating," Ortonward, a Mantiou Springs sophomore said.

It's a good thing these two have become so concurrent on skates. After all, their sequences on blades aren't the only things that have to be precise.

"Oh it's really hard, but [people] don't get how hard and how much you have to work," Malcolm said of their sport.

Romy and Davis have to navigate a slippery schedule in order to gain an edge in their craft. The two are often at the rink before school, and will skate their first session of the day from 6 to 7:30 a.m. After that, it's a quick change before heading to class.

"From there, we leave at 11:40 a.m., because they have a shortened schedule day, and come up here to Monument Ice Rinks and skate usually another two or three sessions depending on the day," Ortonward said.

"Skating is the rest of our credits," Malcolm added.

Once they're off the ice around 3 p.m., Ortonward and Malcolm have other training sessions. Sometimes it's a dry land practice, other times a power class or ballroom dancing lesson to work on their framing. And on occasion, it can be more ice time. Regardless, it's often dark outside by the time they're heading home -- and then their night of schoolwork begins.

"Homework is either in between skating sessions, so when there's a [zamboni ice cleaning]," Ortonward said. "And then if not that, when we're traveling and I'm not driving. A lot of the time it's when I get home from skating. If I have a few extra hours I'll do it then, and if not, I try to do it in class."

"My teachers have been really good for homework," Malcolm added. "I like to stay on top of my schoolwork so I don't get behind."

So far, it's worked out. The two have been successful in the classroom, and now they're seeing the results on the ice. Starting this weekend, Davis and Romy will compete at the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit, Michigan. They're one of a dozen pairs across the nation to advance to the national competition in the intermediate ice dancing category.

"I'm very excited to go," Ortonward said prior to their departure. "I have been twice or three times before [to nationals], but I have a feeling this is going to be a really good one."

It has been a season of sacrifices for the team, no doubt. That included relocating from Canada to Colorado for Romy and her mother.

"There's like not a lot of boys in the sport [in Canada]," she said. "You need to travel to go to tryouts and if [your potential partner] picks you, then you kind of have to move."

But on the ice, timing is everything. For Romy and Davis, a spot on the podium this weekend could prove, this perfect pairing couldn't have come sooner.

"It would mean a whole lot [to place]," Ortonward said. "I don't know how to express it."