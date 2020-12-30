Top 9 high school sports plays of 2020

Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured this year, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — We know everyone is ready to put 2020 behind them, but this year also presented some incredible moments in Colorado high school sports.

Check out the top moments the 9Preps team captured in 2020, then vote for your favorite!

9. A memorable day for two teams. Eaton (3A) and Fossil Ridge (5A) both won their first-ever softball state championships in school history.

8. He's back in the countdown...for good reason. Cherry Creek's Parker Wolfe set a course record at the cross country state championship meet, clocking 15 minutes, 10.4 seconds.

7. Limon captured the 1A football state title for the third-consecutive year with a shutout win over Strasburg -- the same team the Badgers have faced each time.

6. No. 6 is meaningful because this team has lifted the trophy -- get this -- six times! Sedgwick County tied a state record by winning its sixth-consecutive 8-man football championship.

5. Just a good ol' fashioned incredible highlight for No. 5. Rangeview's Obi Agbim sees the miss, and he's there for the monster put-back jam!

4. Bring out the tissues for No. 4. Cody Connelley is a wrestler with Cerebral palsy. He won his first match at Elizabeth High School over his own cousin, Ryan.

3. Another beautiful moment for No. 3. Michael Gaccetta, a Horizon wrestler with Down syndrome, gets the pin over Jackson Fuller on his 15th birthday

2. To the ice for No. 2. Fort Collins goaltender Sam Simon tied a national record with 84 saves in the state championship game.

1. Our top moment of 2020 came at the wrestling state tournament. Windsor's Dominick Serrano gets the win, and becomes only the second wrestler in Colorado history to remain undefeated his entire career with four titles.

Watch the video above and see it on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!

