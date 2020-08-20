Top high school golfers foster friendship through competition

Hunter Swanson and Jeff Nelson are two of the best golfers in 4A and 5A respectively. The two push each other at their home course of Green Valley Ranch.

DENVER — In a time of socially distanced activities, it's been hard to keep these two golfers separated.

"I only met him like a year and a half or two years ago probably," Hunter Swanson said of his golfing buddy Jeff Nelson.

That short time is all it took for the Northfield junior Swanson and the Prairie View senior Nelson to start a lifelong bond on the links.

"We always have competitions," Swanson said. "He's beaten me now and then, I beat him every now and then. It's a friendly rivalry and I learn from him."

Swanson carries himself with a great deal of confidence and swagger, which is something that Nelson hopes will rub off on him.

"He teaches me that no matter what, you just go out and play your game and you can't change no matter what the circumstances," Nelson said. "He's got a good game and he knows how to bring it to the course for important tournaments. That's something I really try to do."

The two are yin and yang. Swanson provides the commentary, while Nelson remains tight-lipped. The younger player can drive it, while the course elder prefers the putting green. Swanson said he can learn a lot from Nelson's calm and collected manner in his short game.

"My putting isn't that great compared to this kid over here. He is a great putter," Swanson said of Nelson. "The way he golfs is just so natural and smooth. He doesn't think about it. He doesn't get upset. There's a few times when I get upset and get a bad score and I just think of this kid right here and I'm like, there's no reason to get upset, I guess."

Nelson doesn't say too much, but instead lets his numbers speak for him. Once again, keeping his putter close. It is, of course, his best weapon.

"It really keeps me stable. I don't really have a lot of big numbers. I don't destroy myself on the course," he said. "It's like, a bad shot is just a bad shot."

Since the two compete in separate CHSAA classes, they rarely compete directly in the high school ranks. Swanson took second place in the 2019 4A State Championship, while Nelson finished in a respectable 20th in an ultra-competitive class 5A. They do size up pretty often in the summer tournaments, however. Competitors or not, they're always friends first.