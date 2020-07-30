Updating the status of 2020-21 high school sports

Check here for recent updates on CHSAA's decision concerning high school sports for the upcoming school year.

DENVER — Like many of you, we here at the 9Preps team are eager to know the decision concerning high school sports in Colorado for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

This post will serve as an ongoing list with current updates given by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA). Bookmark this article to stay informed about high school sports as soon as we are.

Here's what we know: Three sports have been given approval to begin play this fall as part of CHSAA's return-to-play plan submitted to the state's COVID-19 Response team within the Governor's office.

CHSAA states that it expects a response for other sports by the week's end.

The Association also states that "the resumption of any activity or sport is subject to change based upon any changes to national, state or local guidelines."

SPORTS/ACTIVITIES STATUS

Boys golf : Practice will start as scheduled on Aug. 3, with competition scheduled to begin Aug. 6.

: Practice will start as scheduled on Aug. 3, with competition scheduled to begin Aug. 6. Softball: Teams can begin practice as scheduled beginning Aug. 10, followed by competition on Aug. 13.

Teams can begin practice as scheduled beginning Aug. 10, followed by competition on Aug. 13. Boys tennis: Teams can begin practice as scheduled beginning Aug. 10, followed by competition on Aug. 13.

This story will be updated with more information as decisions are announced.

>>>Video above: CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green answers many questions about the 2020-21 seasons in an interview with Arielle Orsuto.