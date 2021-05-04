No. 1 Valor Christian boys lacrosse dominant in season opening win

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — For the first time in nearly two years, high school lacrosse is back in Colorado.
With the 2020 season wiped out due to to COVID-19 pandemic, and CHSAA's "Season D" starting later than usual, it was a long wait for lacrosse fans across the state.
But it's back, and the No. 1 Valor Christian boys lived up to their preseason ranking on Tuesday afternoon, taking care of No. 17 Highlands Ranch 16-3.
The Eagles jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, took a 6-1 advantage into halftime and pulled away in the second half for the dominant victory.
Next up for Valor is a home game on Friday night against Kent Denver while the Falcons will battle Legend on Saturday afternoon.
