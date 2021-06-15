No. 3 Valor Christian girls lacrosse edges No. 4 Cherry Creek in regular season finale

The Eagles and Bruins played a possible playoff preview on Tuesday night, but Valor Christian emerged with the 13-12 win.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A game so fun that a playoff rematch might just be in the cards.

In the girls lacrosse regular season finale on Tuesday night, No. 3 Valor Christian edged No. 4 Cherry Creek 13-12 to finish the year with a 9-1 record. The Bruins closed the 2021 campaign at 7-3.

Cherry Creek started fast in this one, racing out to leads of 3-0, 5-1, 6-2 and 7-3. But the Eagles cut it to 9-7 before halftime and completed the comeback in the final seconds to steal the win.

The playoffs are slated to begin on Saturday with CHSAA's bracket released as early as Wednesday. Both Creek and Valor will be on standby awaiting their postseason fate, and to see if the bracket matches them up again.

