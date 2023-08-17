Valor Christian volleyball enters the new season looking to repeat

Valor Christian volleyball begins a new season in sight of the same result

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo — The beginning of the Fall sports is underway and the Valor Christian Lady Eagles have a target on their backs.

"Anybody that walks around with anything valor on everybody wants to go after," Coach Jayne McHugh said, head coach of the Varsity volleyball team.

Valor's 48 state championship banners hang from the raptures, but just one team, last season, went on to have a perfect record en route to the state championship.

"We had our games written on the board," junior setter Chloe Elarton said. "So we'd write W once we were done with them and then we'd focus on the next one."

Elarton was named the Max Preps Colorado player of the year as a sophomore. She the focal point of the offense with still two more years to dominate!

"She's a once-in-a-lifetime, maybe two or three times in-a-lifetime kind of setter," coach McHugh said. "Where not only is she talented, not only is she driven, but she's probably one of the most coachable young women that you'll ever run across."

While Valor returns the reigning player of the year, they also return the reigning coach of the year, Coach McHugh.

"This team was the team that if I was going to receive any kind of award, it would be with that team," McHugh said.

Valor begins the new season on Aug. 24th against Castle View.

