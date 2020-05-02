AURORA, Colo. — Vista PEAK Athletic Director John Sullivan noted the progression.

Every year, he has to bring more chairs to the auditorium stage on National Signing Day, and Wednesday morning was no different.

Ten student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play their sport in college, making the 2020 class the largest in Vista PEAK Prep's short history.

"That's a good thing," Sullivan said to the crowd. "That means we're getting more and more people to sign every year, and I know there will be even more this year that haven't decided yet."

The 2020 Vista PEAK signing class includes:

Raina Branch, Colorado Mesa University (track)

Melissa Cooke, Wooster (golf/basketball)

Lindsey Fernandez, Iowa Wesleyan (volleyball)

Ethan Buckner, Northwestern College (baseball)

Keaton Heymeman, Adams State University (baseball)

Gavin Heymeman, Adams State University (baseball)

Isaac Renas, Concordia University (wrestling)

Zackery Whitworth, Adams State University (lacrosse/football)

Mikayla Jones, CSU-Pueblo (track)

Gene Sledge Jr., University of Northern Colorado (football)

