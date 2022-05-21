WATCH: Action from day two of the State Track & Field Championships

New champions showcase their skills at Jeffco

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Watch the video above to see action from day two of three of the Colorado state track and field championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.

Day two was on Saturday with the snowstorm that rolled in canceling the action for Friday, Sunday will be the third and final day and will feature many championship races with Saturday being loaded with preliminary races.

