WATCH: How to Make A 9NEWS Swag Chain at Home with Scotty Gange and Kathy Sabine

Scotty's Swaggy Summer School!

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Want to learn how to make your own 9NEWS Swag Chain at home? Now you can! Scotty Gange (with a little supervision from 9NEWS Chief meteorologist Kathy Sabine) shares how you can construct your very own Swaggy at home this summer!

All it takes, as Gange explains, is a foam board, a chainsaw (kind of), spray paint, a permanent marker and a pencil...and a couple hundred thousand dollars for the pure gold chain.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.