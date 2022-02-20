WATCH: Pomona's four-time champion Daniel Cardenas joins Scotty Gange at 9NEWS morning after making history

The champ in the house!

DENVER — When asked how he was feeling this morning, Pomona high school senior replied, "like a champ."

And rightfully so, Cardenas just became the 30th wrestler in state history to win four straight state wrestling championships Saturday night.

Cardenas joined 9NEWS Prep Sports Anchor Scotty Gange at the 9NEWS studios to celebrate the big win and share everything from his coach's mid-match instructions to hugging his parents after the victory in front of thousands of fans.

Cardenas and Pomona also won their fourth straight team title, making Daniel an eight-time state champion.

Cardenas will be wrestling at Stanford next year and has several tournaments lined up for the next several months including one in Croatia.

