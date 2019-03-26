What can't Regis Jesuit's Francesca Belibi accomplish!



The Raiders senior rocked the POWERADE Jam Fest dunk contest on Monday night in Georgia becoming only the second woman to win the title.

The Stanford commit received four perfect scores on all four of her dunks, her last one being a one-hand-jam over someone sitting in a chair underneath the hoop.



She's the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school basketball game, she's won two gold medals with the U17 and U16 USA Women's Basketball team and also won an international title in the 2018 Lativa U17 International Invitational.



Check out the big dunks from this 6-foot-1 Regis Jesuit senior that blew away the crowd.