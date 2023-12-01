Colorado scorekeeper celebrates 50-year career

Over five decades, JoAnn Eisenman has never missed a girls basketball game at WCHS.

KEENESBURG, Colo. — They've never scored without her.

Since the inception of the Weld Central high school girls basketball team, JoAnn Eisenman has been front and center.

The scorekeeper has been tallying every point since the 1972-73 inaugural season.

This year, after 50 seasons, Eisenman is retiring.

With 52 years of teaching math under her belt, and her time in the program, Eisenman has left quite a mark within the community and was celebrated by many WCHS alumni Friday night Jan. 6.

