Playoffs have begun and in the first round of the of the 4A girls soccer playoffs, the No. 10 Wheat Ridge Farmers advance after a 3-1 victory over the Mead Mavericks.

Chances on both ends early, the Farmers finally struck first in the 6th minute of the first half for the 1-0 lead.

Wheat Ridge would score two more goals in the second, all three goals were scored unanswered for the 3-0 lead against the Mavericks with a little less than 30 minutes remaining in the match. Senior Macie Browne would net two of their three goals.

Mead would net their lone goal in the second half after a what looked like a clear from sophomore Maddie Muntz to avoid the shutout.

The Farmers would hold on to the 3-1 victory to play No. 7 Evergreen in the second round.

