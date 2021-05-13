Wiggins girls volleyball claims first-ever 2A state championship

The Tigers beat Sedgwick County in three straight sets on Thursday night at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Simply perfect.

The No. 1 Wiggins girls volleyball team could not be stopped in the Class 2A state championship the last two days at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

In fact, the Tigers didn't lose a single set in their three matches on the way to the first state title in program history.

Thursday night provided the perfect end to a great season as Wiggins took care of Sedgwick County with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-17, 25-21).

"I'm so excited. We've worked so hard for this for all four years that we've been to state. I am so honored to finally be champions," Wiggins senior Breanne Gilliland told 9NEWS after the game.

Wiggins beat Fowler 3-0 in the semifinals earlier Thursday after defeating Yuma 3-0 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Tigers finished the season at 17-2 while runner-up Sedgwick County also had a great year, going 16-3.

