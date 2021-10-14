Windsor Charter Academy's Brentyn Paiz wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

The 4A state golf champion was surprised by Scotty Gange at his hallway parade on Wednesday.

WINDSOR, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain has its newest owner!

Windsor Charter Academy's Brentyn Paiz is this week's 9NEWS Athlete of the Week.

Paiz carded a two-day score of 138 (2-under par) to claim the individual 4A state golf title, two strokes ahead of runner-up Reese Knox of Falcon.

Brentyn competes for Windsor High School but goes to school at WCA. Paiz and a few of his teammates, proudly carrying their state runner-up trophy, were celebrated by their schoolmates with a hallway parade.

9NEWS prep sports reporter Scotty Gange surprised Paiz at the end of the celebratory walk to present him the Swag Chain in front of his family members, school administrators and friends.

"It's been awesome celebrating with everybody and with my family, it's just been awesome," Paiz said after being surprised.

It's worth noting that Paiz is the first Swag Chain winner to take a bite out of it, and it's absolutely spectacular.

