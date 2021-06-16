No. 4 Windsor girls soccer moves past No. 13 Niwot in 4A playoffs

WINDSOR, Colorado — The No. 4 Windsor girls soccer team is still perfect this year.
In the 4A Sweet 16 on Wednesday night against No. 13 Niwot the Wizards looked a state title contender, earning a 7-0 win to advance to the quarterfinals. Windsor is now 11-0 while the Cougars closed their campaign at 8-3.
The highlight of the game came in the first half when Windsor scored off a front-flip throw in executed to perfection by junior Carty Kingsbury. She took the ball, launched the flip throw to the box and freshman Ella Moody eventually found the back of the net.
Windsor has given up only one goal the entire season and their defense was once again stellar on Wednesday in the shutout victory.
Up next for the Wizards is No. 12 Holy Family on Saturday in the quarterfinals after the Tigers upset No. 5 Thompson Valley by a score of 3-0 in the Sweet 16.
>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Saturday morning!
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account.