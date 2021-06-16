No. 4 Windsor girls soccer moves past No. 13 Niwot in 4A playoffs

The Wizards advanced to the quarterfinals with the 7-0 win and are still undefeated on the season.

WINDSOR, Colorado — The No. 4 Windsor girls soccer team is still perfect this year.

In the 4A Sweet 16 on Wednesday night against No. 13 Niwot the Wizards looked a state title contender, earning a 7-0 win to advance to the quarterfinals. Windsor is now 11-0 while the Cougars closed their campaign at 8-3.

The highlight of the game came in the first half when Windsor scored off a front-flip throw in executed to perfection by junior Carty Kingsbury. She took the ball, launched the flip throw to the box and freshman Ella Moody eventually found the back of the net.

Windsor has given up only one goal the entire season and their defense was once again stellar on Wednesday in the shutout victory.

Up next for the Wizards is No. 12 Holy Family on Saturday in the quarterfinals after the Tigers upset No. 5 Thompson Valley by a score of 3-0 in the Sweet 16.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Saturday morning!

