Windsor boys soccer shuts out Greeley Central

The Wizards blanked the Wildcats 3-0 on Wednesday to remain undefeated.

WINDSOR, Colorado — So far, so good for the Windsor boys soccer team in the early part of the season.

The Wizards played host to Greeley Central in a matchup of two undefeated Class 4A teams at H.J. Dudley Field on Wednesday evening.

Windsor stayed perfect (now 4-0 overall) with a 3-0 shutout win over the Wildcats, who fell to 2-1 after being dealt their first loss.

Senior midfielder John Burnett found the back of the net twice early on for the Wizards. He scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute, and followed it up with a goal on a free kick three minutes later (7th).

Colton Hettinger added a second-half goal off a deflection in the 44th minute.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.