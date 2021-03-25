Windsor boys soccer shuts out Greeley Central

WINDSOR, Colorado — So far, so good for the Windsor boys soccer team in the early part of the season.
The Wizards played host to Greeley Central in a matchup of two undefeated Class 4A teams at H.J. Dudley Field on Wednesday evening.
Windsor stayed perfect (now 4-0 overall) with a 3-0 shutout win over the Wildcats, who fell to 2-1 after being dealt their first loss.
Senior midfielder John Burnett found the back of the net twice early on for the Wizards. He scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute, and followed it up with a goal on a free kick three minutes later (7th).
Colton Hettinger added a second-half goal off a deflection in the 44th minute.
