Windsor tops Niwot in 4A boys soccer semifinals

The Wizards punched their ticket to the Class 4A state championship game with a 2-1 win over the Cougars on Wednesday.

AURORA, Colo. — The Windsor boys soccer team is headed to the 'ship.

The Wizards did just enough in their Class 4A semifinal match against Niwot at Legacy Stadium on Wednesday evening, punching their ticket to the state championship game with a 2-1 win.

John Burnett netted both goals for 2-seed Windsor, including the first strike and game winner. Keegan Stobbe scored the lone goal for 3-seed Niwot to tie the game at 1-1 before halftime.

"The first half was a little rough but we flipped it on for the second half," Burnett said. "We came out strong, and once we got that lead, we held it really well."

The Wizards advance to play the winner of 8-seed Lewis Palmer and 5-seed Denver North for the state title.

The 4A championship game is scheduled for noon on Saturday (May 5) at Switchbacks Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

Niwot's season ends with an 11-2 overall record, which included rattling off 10 straight wins into the playoffs.

