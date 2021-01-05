Windsor soccer caps perfect season with 4A state title

The Wizards defeated Denver North 1-0 in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Simply perfect.

The Windsor High School boys soccer team capped off an undefeated season with the Class 4A state championship title on Saturday afternoon. The Wizards defeated Denver North 1-0 in the state title game at Weidner Field.

Matt Hansen delivered the game's lone goal on an assist from John Burnett.

"We've been waiting for this all season," Hansen said. "I don't really know how to explain it. It's just pure excitement.

Windsor, the 2-seed in this year's playoff bracket, finished the season at 14-0 overall with the win over 5-seed Denver North.

The Vikings end their run at 12-2 overall as runners-up, falling only to Regis Groff (1-0) in the regular season.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.