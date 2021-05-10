Windsor's Paiz, Riverdale Ridge capture 4A golf state titles

Brentyn Paiz won the individual championship, while the Ravens won the team title for their first state championship in school history.

DENVER — Timing was everything for Brentyn Paiz.

The Windsor senior was waiting for his first win of the season, and it finally came Tuesday at the Class 4A boys golf state championships at City Park Golf Course.

Paiz carded a two-day score of 138 (2-under par) to claim the individual state title, two strokes ahead of runner up Reese Knox of Falcon.

"I didn't have the best season, but my coach was telling me he didn't want me to peak in the middle of the season. He wanted me to wait until the end," Paiz said. "I think I peaked today."

Paiz and Knox, who were paired together in the penultimate group, were battling back and forth coming down the back nine of Tuesday's second round. They were knotted at 1-under when Paiz made birdie on No. 16, which gave him the advantage he took to the clubhouse.

"We were feeding off each other," Paiz said. "It was a close match between us all day...(the birdie) definitely felt like the turning point."

Riverdale Ridge took home the team title for its first state championship in school history.

The Ravens carded a total combined score of 436, nine strokes ahead of runner-up Windsor.

"There's been a lot of talk around this program and these boys...we knew what we had," head coach Bobby Brunswick said. "I think it's going to mean a lot (to the whole school), put us on the map."

