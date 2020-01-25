ELIZABETH, Colo. — What started as an ordinary wrestling dual, turned into an extraordinary moment for the Connelley family.

Cody is a senior at Elizabeth High School who lives with cerebral palsy. This past Thursday, he made his debut on the mat against his own cousin Ryan.

"It was an awesome moment. I've been waiting to do that a long time", Ryan Connelley said. "He's my cousin, so he's always been wrestling me in the backyard and stuff."

The wrestling team, along with head coach Rob Chavez, wanted him to wrestle an opponent closer to his weight class, but the Connelleys knew he would be a perfect match with his 152lb sophomore cousin Ryan.

"If Cody would want to wrestle, he'd usually wrestle with [his cousins]," his twin sister Karlie said. "Ryan was so good because he's so hands-on with him, so he knew what Cody could take and what he couldn't."

Ryan is so good and intuitive, he choreographed an entire routine with the referee to make the match last longer than one pin. Cody earned a reversal, before Ryan stepped out of the circle to reset. After the neutral reset, Cody pinned him for the first period win.

"That just kind of worked out last second. I just kept putting things together," he said. "I wanted to make it the most realistic way I could, that's why we did the pause in the match there. It was perfect, it worked out real good."

Cody is now 1-0 in his wrestling career, all thanks to his twin sister Karlie who set up the entire event.

"I love making him do anything with this school, like to make him fit in and make him feel like he's part of everything," she said.

While she aims to make him just a part of anything at Elizabeth, Cody represents everything to Karlie.

"He's actually my soulmate, I think," she said. "I could not live without him, it's ridiculous."

The entire Connelley family recognizes the bond between the twins. Ryan said they share a bit of twin telepathy, but it goes even further with her nurturing nature toward her brother.

"The relationship between Cody and her is the best you'll ever see between people like that," he said. "They have that connection, as we always say, and Karlie is always there for Cody doing the best she can for him. Pretty much a second mom to him."

His second mom, first mom, father, siblings, and a handful of friends packed the stands of Elizabeth High School to see his big night. It was an emotional night for the Connelley family, and a loss Ryan would take time and time again to help his family get a win.

"No one realizes what our family goes through, not even me particularly, but my cousin Karlie," Ryan said. "Just so many years of no one understanding exactly, and being able to make it the best moment for him was amazing."