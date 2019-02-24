The 2019 state tournament had something for all wrestling fans across Colorado who gathered for the three-day event at Pepsi Center.

This year's championships, which concluded Saturday night, delivered a little bit of everything and was highlighted by numerous impressive story lines.

Three wrestlers join four-peat club

The list of athletes who have pulled off winning an individual championship in every season of their high school careers is short. The elusive four-peat is such an impressive task that only 21 wrestlers in Colorado history had done so going into this weekend.

That club got a little bigger on Saturday as three more were added in the same night – the most in a single year.

Two of them came from Class 4A as Brendon Garcia of Pueblo County completed the sweep with a 7-3 decision to win the 113-pound weight class.

"I've been thinking about (that moment) for a long time. This whole weekend has been amazing," Garcia said. "Everything I've been working for, I finally got it."

Joining him not long after was Greeley Central's Andrew Alirez, who won at 152 by pin in 3 minutes, 6 seconds – capping off an undefeated season.

"Whatever happens on that mat happens, but every time I step out I'm going in there with everything I've got," Alirez said. "Another chapter in my life."

The final four-peat of the night was the grand finale and came as a surprise to no one as Cohlton Schultz, one of the most impressive wrestlers to hit the mat in Colorado, put a wrap on his Ponderosa high school career.

In his final match, Schultz won via pin in 52 seconds to not only complete an undefeated season, but one in which he didn't surrender a single point to any of his opponents.

"It's something I've dreamed of ever since I was a little kid, and for it to come true is incredible," Schultz said. "It means a lot to be able to represent Colorado on the national stage."

Schultz, who is committed to Arizona State University, says he has Olympic aspirations for his future.

First female placers

It's been 12 years since the first female competed in the state championship tournament field filled by males. In that time, however, none have placed in top eight.

History was rewritten Saturday.

Not only did a female wrestler earn a spot on the podium, but two from the same weight and classification did in the same afternoon.

Valley's Angel Rios and Skyview's Jaslynn Gallegos finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 106-pound 3A class. After losing her opening-round match, Rios advanced in the following four rounds of the consolation matchups to earn a spot in the third-place match.

"It feels great and relieving," Rios said. "It's a lot of hard work and at the end it all paid off."

Gallegos added: "(Wrestling with the boys) I don't know any different because I've been doing it my whole life. Making it here to state has been my goal since I was 5 years old."

Night to remember for the Rios family

Angel Rios' trailblazing performance was enough to make her family smile. But they had even more reason as the night went on.

Rios went from competitor to spectator as she cheered on her brother in the 138-pound final.

Isaiah Rios defeated the top-ranked wrestler in his class by 7-3 decision to win his first state championship.

"It's great because we've talked about it all year and to see it finally execute and be happening in real life is just unimaginable," Isaiah Rios said.

Wrestlers bring schools first titles

There's nothing like bringing a state championship title back to the community that supports you. But when your school has never had one, it makes it that much sweeter.

Such was the case for a pair of wrestlers Saturday night, whose schools now boast a champion.

Rye now has an individual champion in Michael Atencio, who finished off an undefeated season by beating the defending champion in the 113-pound class in 2A.

"I've been going to Rye since I was in preschool and to bring home the first state championship is an amazing feeling," Atencio said. "I've been waiting for this moment all my life."

The same can be said for Prarie View. The Thunderhawks now have a champion thanks to Austin McFadden, who won 5A's 152 class with a 5-0 shutout.



Team titles

Pomona was dominant in its run to the 5A team title. The Panthers claimed their third championship in four years with 166.5 points, 63 ahead of runner-up Ponderosa.

In a different script, Pueblo East won its first team championship with the 4A title. The Eagles racked up 200 points to clear runner-up and crosstown rival Pueblo County by 18.5.

It's back-to-back team titles for Alamosa, which won 3A. The Mean Moose now have 13 championships in program history and scored 36.5 points more than runner-up Eaton with 141.5.

Wray did the same in 2A with its second-consecutive team title. The Eagles snapped a 30-year drought last year and followed it up with another dominant performance in 2019. Their 166 points was 70 more than runner-up Cedaredge.

