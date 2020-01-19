LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The Top of the Rockies is one of the biggest high school wrestling tournaments of the season.

According to tournament director Paul Roper, it began in 1997 with just eight teams. The event now pulls interest from 30-plus schools across Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Pomona, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A, went home with the team title this year. The Panthers were dominant, clearing runner-up Broomfield by 44 points.

Here are the complete results:

106- Estevan Encinias (Cleveland) 28-2, Jr. over Marcus Williams (Rio Rancho) 23-8, Fr. (Dec 8-2)

113- Kenny Sailas (Brighton) 31-3, Jr. over Rudy Lopez (Erie) 19-4, Jr. (Fall 1:54)

120- Weston Dalton (Pueblo East) 20-3, Fr. over Elijah Olguin (Pomona) 25-8, So. (MD 10-2)

126- Vince Cornella (Monarch) 27-3, Jr. over Dawson Collins (Grand Junction) 26-1, Sr. (MD 15-3)

132- Jaron Mahler (Ponderosa) 17-5, Jr. over Alex Emmer (Rio Rancho) 21-5, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

138- Daniel Cardenas (Pomona) 30-2, So. over Dean Noble (Poudre) 26-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:45 (17-2)

145- Darren Green (Broomfield) 25-3, Sr. over Max Fredricksmeyer (Monarch) 20-8, Sr. (MD 18-4)

152- Jaxon Garoutte (Pueblo County ) 30-2, Sr. over Antonio Guerrero (Brighton) 18-7, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

160- Gage Bernall (Pomona) 29-5, Jr. over Jackson Hesford (Cheyenne East) 27-5, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

170- Nathan Fitzpatrick (Monarch) 24-6, Sr. over Trey Hardy (Rocky Mountain) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 3:44)

182- Joe Renner (Grandview) 23-2, Sr. over Bradley Whitright (Cheyenne East) 31-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

195- Franklin Cruz (Pomona) 30-2, Jr. over Bryce Garcia (Pueblo County ) 18-6, So. (Fall 2:17)

220- Jesse Tapia (Rocky Ford) 19-2, Sr. over Dylan BravoPacker (Brighton) 27-6, Fr. (Dec 8-5)

285- Andy Garcia (Pueblo East) 19-2, Sr. over Tyler Carpenter (Broomfield) 16-1, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.

