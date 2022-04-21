Meet Zach Morris: Colorado's Fastest High Schooler

The Cherry Creek sophomore is the youngest regular racer on the Colorado National Speedway circuit.

Example video title will go here for this video

DACONO, Colo. — More of us need to meet Morris.

Zach Morris is Colorado's fastest high schooler. He often travels at over 100 miles per hour.

The racecar driver has been behind the wheel since he was a young seven-year-old and got a fever for racing.

"[My friend] just asked me if I wanted to jump in for a few laps and I was like 'Of course! why would I not?'" Morris said, recalling his first time driving.

Last season, Zach was the Colorado National Speedway Legend Rookie of the Year and the Colorado National Speedway Pro Truck Rookie of the Year. This year, he's stepping up into Super Late Model racing, as Scotty Gange met him on the track to see the 'maiden voyage,' as Zach's father Rick happily called it, of his newest car before the season begins.

Watch the feature to see Zach in action on the track as well as Gange and Morris cruising around and learning the inside scoop of Morris and his unique passion.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.