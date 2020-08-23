High-tech gym breaking the mold of traditional exercise

Smart fitness studios may be the wave of the future.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — If strength training in a traditional gym setting leaves you feeling like a dumbbell, there’s a high-tech alternative.

"The people that have come in and tried it have; it's really been an eye opener," said Dan Gleason.

Gleason is the owner of The Exercise Coach, a new fitness studio in Highlands Ranch where free weights have been replaced by computers and robotics.

"The machines are making decisions for you. You don’t have to figure out how much weight to put on there, the machine is figuring that out," Gleason explained. "The machine is doing that to simplify it for you. So, the time you spend on that machine is so impactful and effective that it makes the process more efficient."

Each custom workout is crafted by artificial intelligence. They evolve every time that specific client comes in.

"So it actually modulating with them. As they continue to get stronger the machine is adjusting to them. And continuing to fit exactly where they’re going and challenge them as they go through the process," Gleason said.

Gleason says two 20-minute sessions per week are more productive than seven days of traditional activity-based exercise.

"The idea of a twenty-minute workout gets a lot of people to roll their eyes and say, ‘I don’t know if I believe that’. Then we take them out and put them on the machines and put them through a three, four, or five exercises and they walk out of here just exhausted. Their mind completely changed about what can happen in 20 minutes," Gleason said.

We already have smart phones and smart cars. Smart fitness studios may be the wave of the future.