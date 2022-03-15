Budweiser Events Center set to host NCAA Hockey Tournament

The BEC hosts the four-team West Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Four of the top college hockey teams in the nation and a local national title contender compete in Loveland this week.

The Budweiser Events Center hosts the four-team West Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

The University of Denver is the No. 1 seed in the region and will host No. 4 UMass-Lowell in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. The other semifinal is between No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and No. 3 Michigan Tech.

It's one of four regionals in the 16-team NCAA Tournament. The four region winners advance to the Frozen Four in early April.

The Budweiser Events Center hosted a hockey regional last year as well, but fans were unable to attend due to COVID-19 concerns. The site will host a regional again in 2026, which is the next time a NCAA hockey tournament game will be played in the state of Colorado after this weekend.

