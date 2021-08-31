Poulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012

United State goalie and Green Mountain High School graduate Nicole Hensley stopped 29 shots for the Americans and was named U.S. Player of the Game in the loss.

CALGARY, Alberta — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012.

Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in.

Play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review.

Canada fell behind 2-0 in the first period — for just its second deficit in the tournament.

But the Canadians scored two goals, 2:29 apart, in the second to tie it.

Video above: 9NEWS with Nicole Hensley in 2018 showing off her gold medal at a meet-and-greet

