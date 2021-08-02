x
Colorado Eagles founder Ralph Backstrom dies at the age of 83

Backstrom founded the Colorado Eagles of the Central Hockey League in 2002. In 2003 the team began to play at the brand new Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.
Credit: AP
Former NHL player Ralph Backstrom, left, awards the Calder Trophy to Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog, right, of Sweden, the 2012 NHL rookie of the year, before an NHL hockey between the Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013, in Denver. Backstrom won the award in 1959. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)

Colorado Eagles founder and six-time Stanley Cup winner Ralph Backstrom died on Sunday.

He was 83 and was at his home in Windsor as he battled illness, according to NHL.com.

Backstrom was one of the main figures who championed a change of plans for the Budweiser Events Center from mostly a rodeo venue to instead become the home of the Colorado Eagles.

He founded the Eagles of the Central Hockey League in 2002. In 2003 the team began to play at the brand new Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

>> Read the full story from The Coloradoan here.

