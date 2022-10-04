Colorado Eagles sign DU hockey forward to two-way contract

Cameron Wright helped the Pioneers capture the 2022 NCAA national championship in April.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado Eagles announced a pair of contract signings Wednesday, one of which involves a DU Pioneer.

Colorado -- which is the AHL affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche -- has signed Denver forward Cameron Wright to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old had 34 points for the Pioneers in 41 games played his senior season at DU. His 23 goals were tied for the most on the team and were also tied for fourth among all NCAA Division-I skaters.

Colorado also signed forward Tarun Fizer to a two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Fizer appeared in one AHL game with Colorado during the 2021-22 season, a campaign in which he also notched 17 goals and 34 assists in 35 WHL games with the Victoria Royals.

