Colorado Eagles sign DU hockey forward to two-way contract

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado Eagles announced a pair of contract signings Wednesday, one of which involves a DU Pioneer.
Colorado -- which is the AHL affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche -- has signed Denver forward Cameron Wright to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.
The 23-year-old had 34 points for the Pioneers in 41 games played his senior season at DU. His 23 goals were tied for the most on the team and were also tied for fourth among all NCAA Division-I skaters.
Colorado also signed forward Tarun Fizer to a two-way contract for the upcoming season.
Fizer appeared in one AHL game with Colorado during the 2021-22 season, a campaign in which he also notched 17 goals and 34 assists in 35 WHL games with the Victoria Royals.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.