DU hockey moves rivalry game with Colorado College to Ball Arena

The Pioneers and Tigers will play their Jan. 27 game at the home of the Colorado Avalanche.

DENVER — The Gold Pan series, which features in-state college hockey rivals Colorado College and the University of Denver, is heading to Ball Arena.

DU announced Tuesday that its January 27, 2023 game against CC would be moving to the home of the Colorado Avalanche, citing high ticket demand for the rivalry matchup.

Puck drop for the game remains at 7 p.m. MT.



"The Denver-Colorado College rivalry is one of the most-played series in college hockey, and we're looking forward to showcasing our two historic programs at the home of the Avalanche," DU head coach David Carle said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to host this game at Ball Arena to give the great hockey fans of Denver and our program an opportunity to see us in an NHL venue. The goal is to provide our players with an experience that will be similar to the "Battle on Blake" in 2016, the Loveland Regional last season, and ultimately a taste of what the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, this April will be like."

The Pioneers and CC Tigers have met 332 times previously in their history, presently the second-most played rivalry in college hockey behind only Michigan and Michigan State (333 games).

Denver won its third-straight Gold Pan and retained the trophy for the 16th season after winning all four games in 2021-22.

BREAKING: The Gold Pan series is heading to the home of the @Avalanche.



The DU-CC game on Jan. 27 will now be played at @BallArenaDenver.#GoPios https://t.co/0tghoCPWhk — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 22, 2022

