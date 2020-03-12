DU hockey loses first game of season to Minnesota Duluth in Omaha 'pod'

The Pioneers had a 1-0 lead late in the third period, but gave up two quick goals to lose 2-1.

OMAHA, Neb. — The DU Pioneers hockey team played great for 53 minutes to start their 2020 season.

Unfortunately, the game is 60 minutes long.

The Pios lost to Minnesota Duluth by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday night to open the year. The game was played in Omaha as part of the college hockey "pod" to begin the season. Each team will play 10 games before returning home right before Christmas.

DU scored in the second period when Bo Hanson found the back of the net on an unassisted goal to give Denver the 1-0 lead.

Minnesota Duluth didn't light the lamp until there were fewer than seven minutes left on the clock but scored twice in 48 seconds to steal the game and secure the win.

The Pioneers are back at it Friday night against North Dakota.