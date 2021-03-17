Fort Collins hockey takes out Chaparral in 3OT in Frozen Four

The Lambkins are headed back to the hockey state championship game for the second consecutive year.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Playoff games that wear late into multiple overtimes is nothing new for the Fort Collins hockey team.

The Lambkins were part of last year's historic five-overtime thriller in the state championship game, ultimately falling short to Valor Christian in 5OT.

This time around, Fort Collins came out on the winning end -- surviving a triple-overtime clash with Chaparral in the Class 5A Frozen Four at the Budweiser Events Center on Tuesday night.

Nolan Williamson delivered the game-winning goal just 27 seconds into 3OT to help the Lambkins punch their ticket to the 5A state title game.

Aidan Beck and Riley Laub also scored for Fort Collins, while Landen Shay and Blake Neil found the back of the net for Chaparral. Neil's goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation forced overtime.

Fort Collins, the No. 1 seed in the playoff bracket, will face the winner of No. 2 Regis Jesuit vs. No. 3 Valor Christian in the championship on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 pm at the BEC.

