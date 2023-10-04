Former DU hockey coach leads Bruins to NHL record 63 wins

Jim Montgomery, the former head coach of the Denver Pioneers, has led the Boston Bruins to a record-setting campaign.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — In his first year leading the Boston Bruins, former DU hockey head coach Jim Montgomery made history.

On Sunday night, Boston won its 63rd regular-season game, breaking an NHL record set by both the Detroit Red Wings (1995-76) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (2018-19).

Montgomery was asked after the game if he finally felt relieved that his team had finally broken the record.

"Relief, no," Montgomery said. "For me gratitude and just like a peaceful feeling because this group is … everything has felt right."

And it felt right for the Pios' national champion to leave DU for the NHL back in 2018, even if it was emotional.

In an interview with 9NEWS back in 2018, Montgomery showed emotion as he said goodbye to the Mile High City.

"Love my time here right I mean, getting a little choked up here but it was hard."

But just a year later, Montgomery was fired by the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct. He later admitted he had abused alcohol.

But after finding his way as an assistant with St. Louis for two seasons, Boston gave ‘Monty’ a second shot. Current DU head coach David Carle says he knew Montgomery would bounce back.

"There was never a doubt that would happen," Carle smiled. "He’s a really good man. What an unbelievable season they’re having. It’s been fun to watch Monty, I’m really proud of him. It’s a treat and a joy to watch what him and his whole family are doing."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n