University of Denver head hockey coach David Carle isn’t pulling any punches after being knocked out of the ranks of the unbeaten.

“To get punched in the face and the mouth, and to see how you get up, is a really healthy thing,” said Carle.

That’s a metaphor, of course, but Carle’s Pioneers appear to have taken it to heart by putting their first loss behind them.

“We weren’t going to win every game all year, realistically, but (losing our first game) was kind of a wake-up call," exclaimed Michael Davies, DU defenseman.

“Every team goes through adversity and I think it’s a good thing (that) we’re going through it now,” added DU Forward Cole Guttman. “We’ve just got to figure out what to fix and get to it this weekend.”

This weekend another NCHC heavyweight comes to town, No. 9 North Dakota. Carle knows he won’t need a Knute Rockne speech to get the Pioneers ready to go.

“It’ll be an exciting atmosphere in the building for our fans and our players to be a part of,” said Carle.

If winning helps to ease the bitterness of defeat, than beating North Dakota would cleanse the pallet.

“Coming back and trying to get two wins this weekend will be huge for us. Especially against a team like North Dakota because I know there’s some bad blood there,” said Davies.

This weekend promises to be a knock down drag ‘em out affair.

