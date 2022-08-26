Holy Family spoils Frederick's fun on first night as new Golden Eagles

The Holy Family Tigers beat the Frederick Golden Eagles 27-26 in week one of the 2022 high school football season.

LONGMONT, Colo. — As the Golden Eagles (née Warriors) were finally ready to take flight on their newest chapter of Frederick athletics, the Holy Family Tigers had other plans.

In one of the most evenly matched opening week games, the No. 6 Tigers stunned the No. 8 Golden Eagles on their final drive of the game. Trailing 26-20 with less than 20 seconds left in the game, the Tigers junior quarterback Rylan Cooney flipped a ball to a wide-open junior wide receiver Jaxon Grable in the far corner of the end zone. Grable scraped his knee to get it down in bounds, and threw his hands up in celebration.

Cooney put together a two-touchdown night, hitting Anderson Osburn in the third quarter in the 27-26 opening week road victory. Holy Family put together a strong rushing performance with earlier touchdowns from Chase McNaughton and Dominic Gabriel on the ground.

Frederick came out firing through the air in the second quarter with a 50-yard pass and catch from sophomore quarterback Gavin Ishmael to senior receiver Kooper Anderson.

The Golden Eagles kept the pounding the ball on the ground with a 40-yard score from River Lakey, and back-to-back goal line touchdowns from leading rusher Cruz Zamudio.

Holy Family (1-0) will aim to win back-to-back road games in week two at Broomfield, while Frederick (0-1) will look to bounce back on the road at Monarch.

